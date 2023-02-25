COLUMBIA - Students from around Mid-Missouri got hands-on training from doctors with the MU School of Medicine Department of Orthopaedic Surgery on Saturday.
The first annual 'Bridging the Gaps' event, aims to bring more diversity into medicine.
Orthopaedic surgery struggles to attract diversity. A 2022 report published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found orthopaedic surgery has the lowest percentage of female surgeons across any specialty, at just 7.4%.
According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, a majority of orthopaedic surgeons are white men above the age of 40.
Saturday's event tried to introduce kids to doctors that don't look like the typical orthopaedic surgeon.
Abdoulie Njai, a fourth-year University of Missouri medical student studying orthopeadic surgery, helped organize the event. Njai said that he plans to graduate in May and stay at MU for his residency.
The son of Gambian immigrants, Njai wanted to help a diverse range of students enter orthopaedic surgery.
"Realizing that our specialty doesn't represent the general public and the world that we live in is a problem," Njai said.
He started a conversation with Missouri Orthopaedic Institute leaders about how to make the field more inclusive. Njai said the lack of diversity itself can be a barrier.
"A lot of them [students] just don't have the exposure, don't even know it's a possibility," Njai said. "I think for us, one thing we really wanted to do with this opportunity is show that hey, this is something that you all can do."
Njai suggested students could visit the institute and spend time with doctors to learn more about orthopaedics. He said institute leaders were enthusiastic about the idea and worked to make it happen.
"We had conversations where, you know, even if we only get like 15 or 20 like that's a success in our book," Njai said. "But once we opened registration we actually had 72 students sign up in the first ten days."
On Saturday dozens of middle and high school students from around Missouri visited the institute. Students spoke with orthopaedic surgeons and learned how to use medical equipment.
Hickman High School junior Christine Weru was one of those students. Weru said she got inspired to work in medicine because of her parents, both of whom are nurses with MU Health Care.
"I am really grateful for the opportunity," said Weru. "Learning about the different parts of the body is something I want to broaden my knowledge on. I think it's really beneficial I'm here."
Dr. Laura Henderson Kelley is the Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion at University of Missouri School of Medicine. She said it's important for underrepresented students to find role models that look like them.
"Events like this provide that opportunity," said Dr. Henderson Kelley. "It starts early, so that's why we reach out to middle school and high school to spark that interest."
Madeline Sauer is a fourth year medical student studying orthopaedic surgery at MU. She said Njai invited her to be a role model for young women interested in medicine.
"It kind of is a hard thing to see yourself as a young female or a young underrepresented minority to see yourself in that position if you don't have other people that look like you," Sauer said.
Njai said he's hopeful the event can help inspire a new generation of doctors.
"If even one student leaves and says after this event 'I feel like I can pursue a career in medicine and I could become an orthopedic surgeon,' then I think it's a success," Njai said.