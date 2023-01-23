COLUMBIA - As part of the American Rescue Plan Act Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program, the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) awarded $261 million to 60 recipients for projects to expand and improve internet access statewide.
Projects receiving funds are expected to create more than 55,000 connections in locations that previously lacked adequate internet access, Gov. Mike Parson said Monday.
“Our goal with American Rescue Plan Act funds is to make investments that have a lasting, positive impact for Missourians statewide," Parson said. "Today, we have accomplished that for broadband expansion, which is vital to supporting education, health care, business, and agriculture in today’s economy.”
The DED's Office of Broadband Development launched the ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program in August 2022. Competitive grants were awarded to electric and telephone cooperatives as well as traditional internet providers.
The program prioritized unserved and underserved areas. These funds will be used for building new connections capable of delivering symmetrical speeds of 100 Mbps upload/100 Mbps download.
“Today’s announcement is great news for Missouri businesses, communities and families who need and deserve access to quality internet,” Maggie Kost, acting director of the DED, said. “Broadband expansion is a critical priority, both for economic development and improving the lives of people across our state. We’re grateful to partner with recipients of this grant program to bring more connections, and greater opportunities, to all Missourians.”
Some companies are receiving funds for areas that are still considered "underserved" in mid-Missouri include:
- Socket Telecom LLC, Boone County: $2,557,930.00
- Chariton Valley Communications Corporation, Monroe County: $43,430,882.19
- New Florence Telephone Company, Montgomery County: $1,132,758.00
"The governor's budget coming up for this next fiscal year has additional funding opportunities for broadband providers to seek funding for rural areas," Matt Kohly, director of government and carrier relations at Socket, said. "Socket is going to look to those to see if there is additional areas we can identify that need broadband availability brought to them."
A full list of the recipients of the Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program can be found here.