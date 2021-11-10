COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Broadband Business Planning Task Force heard the public's concern with broadband access on Wednesday evening.
Bruce Alspaugh, Co-Chair for the task force, says residents in the city have been wanting change for some time now.
"This has been an issue since 2019," Alspaugh said. "Obviously COVID-19 hit and prevented the task force from meeting. But now we are trying to come up with a plan to help provide broadband access to every resident in Columbia."
At Wednesday's meeting, Karen Sicheneder was their to express her frustration with the city. She says she hasn't had any issues with broadband herself, but understands there are several people that do.
"When I was looking at a house, I had to make sure I was buying one in an area where I got good service. I have a job that needs high-speed internet," said Sicheneder.
MU Extension Way has a map of areas with broadband access. Parts of Columbia show between 60 and 70 percent of residents have broadband access.
"Now, most everyday work, as well as 21st-century technologies, require access to reliable, high-speed internet and a population trained to use them effectively," the website said. "Yet, almost 20% of Missourians – more than 1.2 million citizens – do not currently have access to high-speed internet."
"Broadband is the new electricity," Alspaugh said. "It's as essential to a modern city as when electricity was rolled out 1920s and 30s."
One of the goals of the task force is to extend the city's fiber cable to the doorstep of every resident of Columbia. Then the city would lease the fiber to different internet providers, giving residents more of a choice in where they get their internet.
"When you get down to a specific address, you get down to just one choice," Alspaugh said. "When you have a situation like that, then the one that is there is free to charge high prices. They're free to cut-back on customer service."
The city had a Request for Proposal bid site open for 21 days. It gave the chance for private providers to give the city a proposal to "Deploy, operate and maintain a Broadband Internet Network." The site closed on Nov. 9.
Richard Shanker also attended Wednesday's meeting. He was curious what areas are more needing these sorts of services. Specifically, the city maps out three areas of concern that are considered under-privileged.
"Even if you had the internet on their street, they might not be able to afford to bring it into their house," said Shanker.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit allows people to apply for assistance in paying for broadband. People can get up to 50 dollars in assistance to pay for high-speed internet.
"Very few people are taking advantage of it and signing up. That's because so many people just don't know it's out there... I think," said Alspaugh.
The next steps for the broadband task force include finding a consultant in the next few months that can come up a plan with the city and start to work towards implementing it.