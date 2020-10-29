Broadway Brewery owner speaks importance of buying local amid pandemic

COLUMBIA - The owner of Broadway Brewery has taken on many roles over the years with the goal of making local food more accessible and increasing the community's commitment to local farms.
Walker Claridge began growing food in his mid-20s, selling at local farmers markets across mid-Missouri. He then began reselling in 2001, after opening a local grocery store called the Root Cellar. He founded his current farm-to-table restaurant in 2009.
"Broadway Brewery was just an extension of all those activities that I was involved in," Claridge said. "And it was a way to marry beer production with the food production -- two of my big passions."
Claridge has since established a supply chain for local foods.
He grows food mostly for his business but often sells what's leftover to other restaurants. He said he's always glad to pass on the names of other producers to try and get them more business with other restaurants.
"The focus really has been to try and push the envelope for sustainability throughout the community as far as it pertains to access to local food and support those growers that are growing food for their community to try and ramp up the local economy," he said.
With restaurants struggling due to the pandemic, local farmers have taken a hit.
Claridge said he's doing about 30% of his normal business and has had to scale everything to fit that, including what he purchases from local farmers.
One way he's adapted is by selling products like local tomatoes, greens, cheese and beef directly out of his restaurant. He's tried to do all he can to soften the blow of producers and get more money in their hands.
COVID-19 has caused local farmers' supply to go up and demand to go down.
Claridge noticed that growers had extra product and were searching for avenues to get rid of it, but asking for a lower price didn't even cross Claridge's mind.
"We wouldn't have ever asked any farmers to reduce their prices for anything, even if they had larger supplies," Claridge said. "I know that's how the larger commodity market works - a supply, demand sort of thing. But we were more focused on how do we support them."
Not all the pandemic's effects were negative.
He said one positive is that people have more time to cook at home and have more interest in using food grown locally.
It's the positives that Claridge focuses on to help get through these uncertain times.