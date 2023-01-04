COLUMBIA - Broadway Brewery will reopen Thursday night following the death of an employee and the co-owner's son.
Seventeen-year-old Lushen Claridge, son of Broadway Brewery co-owner Walker Claridge, died after a car crash Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.
"Lushen not only grew up in The Brewery but was one of the brightest young stars in our kitchen staff and loved by all," the post said.
The restaurant posted on Facebook Saturday that it was closing due to unforeseen circumstances.
The Missourian reports the crash happened at 4:59 a.m. Saturday near Grinnell, Kansas. According to a crash report from the Gove County Sheriff's Office, Lushen was driving west on Interstate 70 when he lost control of the car, which rolled multiple times before coming to a stop in the median.
Four other passengers survived the crash, including his father. Lushen was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Lushen was a student at Hickman High School. Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the district was "deeply saddened" by the sudden loss. She said counseling and resources are available for students and staff.
"It’s simply heartbreaking. Our condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of our student," Baumstark said.
She said Lushen was an involved student, as he was part of the district's culinary, baking and pastry programs at the Columbia Area Career Center.
The restaurant located at 816 E. Broadway will open at 4 p.m. Thursday.
"We ask that you please be patient and understanding with our staff as we move forward," the post said.