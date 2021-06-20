COLUMBIA - By biking, walking, wheeling or riding transit to the Broadway Diner in downtown Columbia Sunday morning through late afternoon, people could receive free food.
The event was hosted by PedNet Coalition, an organization whose mission is to improve the bikeability, walkability and public transit usage in Columbia.
The Family Fun Ride event typically occurs on Mother's Day and is usually at Stephens Lake Park. But, this year, it was moved to Father's Day.
PedNet director, Lawrence Simonson, expected around 30 to 50 people to partcipate by the end of the day.
"I just think it'll be a lot of fun. It's an excuse, or even, something to do for those that are looking for something to do with their father on Father's Day or even their mother on Father's Day if they want," Simonson said.