COLUMBIA − The traffic signals at the Broadway and Garth Avenue intersection are continuing to operate as an all-way stop due to damage sustained in a crash.
Columbia Public Works said repairs were scheduled for the week of Aug. 7, but on Tuesday, the department said the parts needed are expected to arrive Friday, Aug. 11. Contractors can then start on the needed repairs.
"As with any intersection with flashing red lights, please treat the signals as a stop sign and come to a complete stop at the intersection," Columbia Public Works said in a tweet. "Look carefully in all directions before proceeding and be sure to yield to any pedestrians."
Once the new parts arrive, a contractor for the city will restore the signals to normal operations as "swiftly as possible."