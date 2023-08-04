COLUMBIA − The traffic signals at the Broadway and Garth Avenue intersection are operating as an all-way stop due to damage sustained in a crash.
Repairs to the traffic signals are scheduled for the week of Aug. 7, pending the arrival of new parts, according to Columbia Public Works
"As with any intersection with flashing red lights, please treat the signals as a stop sign and come to a complete stop at the intersection," Columbia Public Works said in a tweet Friday. "Look carefully in all directions before proceeding and be sure to yield to any pedestrians."
Once the new parts arrive, a contractor for the city will restore the signals to normal operations as "swiftly as possible."