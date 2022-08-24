ASHLAND - Missouri Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to close the Boone County Route M/Y (Broadway) bridge over Highway 63 next week in order to make pavement improvements.
The repairs on the east side of the bridge will require the bridge to be closed from the eastside roundabout to the westside roundabout from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
A detour will be in place until the repairs are done. Drivers will be utilizing J-turns on Highway 63 north and south of the interchange. If there is inclement weather the repairs will happen on Wednesday, Aug. 31.