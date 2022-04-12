COLUMBIA - Acclaimed Broadway star Lisa Brescia has joined the faculty at Stephens College Conservatory for the Performing Arts.
Brescia is renowned for her Broadway experience, starring in leading roles in Dear Evan Hansen, Mamma Mia!, Wicked, The Times They Are A-Changin,’ Aida and The Woman in White. Regional credits include A Comedy of Tenors, The Winter’s Tale, Hamlet, August: Osage County, Victor Victoria and Cabaret.
She has served as assistant professor of acting at Missouri State University’s Department of Theater and Dance.
Brescia received her bachelor of arts in theatre arts from Empire State College, and her master of fine arts in classical acting from the Academy for Classical Acting.