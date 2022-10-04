COLUMBIA − Hunting positions at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area will be reduced for the upcoming duck season due to a broke river pump, the Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday.
MDC said between one half to two thirds of the normal positions will be available for in season reservations.
Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area houses two separate river pumps that are used to draw in the necessary amount of water to fill the pools used for hunting, MDC said. One of the pumps is inoperable, and MDC said the parts to repair it are not available due to manufacturing and shipping delays. Repairs are anticipated to start in 2023.
Repairs to a broken river pump at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area in Columbia will affect the number of duck hunting positions available. Learn more at https://t.co/w1J0B8EdBT pic.twitter.com/a713KajfSQ— MO Conservation (@MDC_online) October 4, 2022
In seasons reservations begin Oct. 18. Additional information on Eagle Bluffs and duck season can be found on the MDC's website.