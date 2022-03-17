BROOKFIELD - Members of the Brookfield community are picking up the pieces after a downtown building was destroyed in a fire Wednesday.
Two people had minor injuries, but neither sought medical attention. The building housed apartments and a soup kitchen. Brookfield Fire Chief Larry Flynn said it was most likely caused by a space heater in one of the apartments.
Many community members and local businesses helped the firefighters by donating food and supplies.
"We had, I don't know how many cases of water, Gatorade," Flynn said. "When something like this happens, the community really comes together."
It's a sentiment shared by Becky Cleveland, the executive director of Main Street Brookfield.
"I think it's just part of our history, that we're gonna come together," Cleveland said. "We're gonna help the people that need help."
The town has more than 150 years of history. The building served as a cornerstone in the community since the 1800s, previously housing a JCPenny and a video store. Cleveland said she remembers shopping in those stores as a kid.
"All day yesterday, I was on the verge of tears. I love these old buildings, because they are like a history book to me," Cleveland said. "You know, I grew up here, and it's my job now."
The Brookfield community wasn't the only group to support. Neighboring fire departments in Marceline and Chillicothe also helped put out the flames.
The fire started around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Crews stayed to put out flames until 1 a.m. Thursday morning and returned at 6 a.m. to put out hotspots.
"Nobody really likes to see the fires like we had yesterday, but the hotspots that we're dealing with is the tar on the roof and stuff like that," Flynn said.
Those hotspots continued to produce smoke into Thursday afternoon.