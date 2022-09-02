MILLER COUNTY - A Brumley man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography Friday, according to a press release from the Miller County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation of Richard Thurman, 74, began in mid-July, stemming from a cyber tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Local detectives went to Thurman's home and seized multiple computers suspected for containing child pornography before they were sent for examination at the Missouri Digital Forensic Center.
After the examination, the center confirmed the computers in question contained over 140 images of child pornography and over 700 images which exploited children.
If you suspect someone to be sexually abusing or exploiting children, you are urged to contact local law enforcement and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children 24-hour hotline at 1-800-843-5678.