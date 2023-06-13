MILLER COUNTY − A Brumley man was charged Monday with two felonies and two misdemeanors in connection to a crash over Memorial Day weekend.
Carter Halley, 23, is charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated - resulting in a serious physical injury, failure to yield and unlawfully operating all-terrain vehicle on highway.
The crash occurred on May 28 on Route U in Miller County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Halley, who was driving a UTV, turned in front of a 26-year-old woman driving a Ford Fusion, the report said. Despite the driver of the Ford Fusion swerving to avoid the UTV, the vehicles collided.
Halley was thrown off the UTV and seriously injured. He was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
The woman was also seriously injured and was life-flighted to University Hospital
MSHP previously tweeted that Halley was intoxicated and "operating on the highway illegally."
