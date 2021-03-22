COLUMBIA - Budget allocation and the recovery of local businesses were among the key talking points during Monday night's Columbia City Council candidate debate.
Among those speaking at the forum were Ward 2 candidates Jim Meyer and Andrea Waner, as well as Ward 6 candidates Phillip Merriman, Randy Minchew and incumbent Betsy Peters.
When asked about allocation of city finances, Meyer said, "We need more police and firefighters."
"We need to retain them so we have more experience on our streets," added Meyer.
"The best thing we can do is stop wasting money," said Merriman. "And the only solution to this is to lower taxes."
As the candidates were asked about the importance of citizen surveys when crafting the city budget, Minchew said he is "not sure the survey gives us everything we need" while adding that they have the potential to be "skewed."
Waner, however, said the budget "should reflect the values of the community" as it serves as a "moral document" for the city.
The candidates were also asked about how the city should help struggling small businesses recover from the pandemic.
"We should do whatever we can to get businesses to recover," Peters said.
Merriman suggested lowering taxes for businesses would help, saying "businesses should be able to succeed without the help of local governments."
Waner added that one way to expand local businesses is to "encourage creative use of outdoor spaces that are normally used for traffic." While Minchew suggested there should be incentives in place for these businesses to create jobs.
The collection of trash in Columbia a hot topic as candidates were asked whether the collection should be privatized.
Meyer expressed interest in the idea of privatization, saying "there are some problems with the cost structure and we need to revisit it."
Peters, however, supported keeping trash collection local, while adding that more garbage collectors coming into the area would further damage to the roads, which she believes deserves more funding.
The general municipal election will be held on April 6.