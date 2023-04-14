The Budweiser Clydesdales will trot their way to mid-Missouri next week.
Four events will be hosted and sponsored by Columbia distributing company Scheppers.
- Date: Wednesday, April 19
- Location: Strikers - 2017 Christy Dr., Jefferson City
- Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
- Type: One Horse Show
- Date: Thursday, April 20
- Location: Missouri State Capitol - 201 W. Capitol Ave., Jefferson City,
- Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
- Type: Full Hitch
- Date: Friday, April 21
- Location: Mr. G's Package Liquor - 306 Buchanan St., California
- Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Type: One Horse Show
- Date: Saturday, April 22
- Location: Hyvee JC - 3721 W. Truman Blvd., Jefferson City
- Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Type: Full Hitch
According to Anheuser-Busch, the group of horses is a longstanding part of Budweiser promotion, signaling to the original Clydesdales gifted to former CEO of Anheuser-Busch August A. Busch Sr. After the prohibition was lifted, the company toured the horses through much of the east coast.
The six horses that make up the Budweiser Clydesdales were born and raised at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville. The ranch includes a breeding and training facility to raise 100s of Clydesdale horses.
These mid-Missouri events, however, come after a Springfield distributor canceled its Budweiser Clydesdale events. According to KOLR 10 of Springfield, local distributor Wil-Fischer canceled all events amid concerns for safety of employees.
These concerns came after transgender social media influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, announced a partnership with Bud Light, a product of Anheuser-Busch. In a statement regarding the backlash, the local retailer cited multiple instances in which brand representatives were harassed after this partnership.