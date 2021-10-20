JEFFERSON CITY - Many mid-Missouri high school students in bright neon t-shirts had the opportunity Wednesday to gain hands-on experience at the first annual Build My Future Construction Showcase in Jefferson City.
@GraysonRainey12 and I are at the Jefferson City Fairgrounds in Jefferson City this morning at the Build My Future event. This event gives students in the Jefferson City area an opportunity to look into the construction industry. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Qvq5b8jG2S— Brandon Antony (@bscottantony49) October 20, 2021
The event is a one-day interactive experience where students can meet construction professionals and practice in areas, such as welding and excavating.
Charlyce Ruth, the southwest area representative for Associated General Contractors of Missouri, said the construction industry is suffering from not having enough employees.
"This is a one-day interactive construction day where students can get their hands dirty. There are high paying careers with lots of opportunities and it is our job to educate them," Ruth said.
Ruth said there was a shortage in the construction industry, even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forty-five different vendors were on site at the event, including technical schools, landscaping, concrete work, excavating and more.
The Home Builders Association of Central Missouri was one vendor in attendance, giving students opportunities to learn.
Ruth said more than 500 students attended the event, and some came from more than two hours away to the Jefferson City Fairgrounds.
We just spoke to Charlyce Ruth, the Southwest Area Representative for the AGC of Missouri. She said 45 vendors and 800 students have attended this event today. @GraysonRainey12 @KOMUnews— Brandon Antony (@bscottantony49) October 20, 2021
Cole Shirts, a student from Capital City High School, said he wanted to attend since construction runs through his family.
"I got to run a couple of pieces here. They let you do whatever you want and it is fun. Some of my friends are here and my whole HVAC class is here," Shirts said.
We just spoke to Cole Shrits from Capital City High School in the Jefferson City area. Cole said he is glad to be out today and to have an opportunity to think more about his future after high school @GraysonRainey12 @KOMUnews— Brandon Antony (@bscottantony49) October 20, 2021
Gov. Mike Parson spent time at the event and spoke to students and the various vendors that came to talk to those interested in the field.
Governor Parson has arrived at the construction event talking to members of Build my Future. @GraysonRainey12 @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/N0WUHd9Vjy— Brandon Antony (@bscottantony49) October 20, 2021