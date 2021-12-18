JEFFERSON CITY - Building Community Bridges, a non-profit in Jefferson City, is trying to also build holiday spirit.
The organization hosted its fourth annual holiday toy giveaway Saturday afternoon.
Building Community Bridges gets the toys for the giveaway from a toy drive that begins right after Halloween. This year, organizers noticed fewer donations.
"I'm assuming because of the pandemic everyone's funds are tight," Building Community Bridges Executive Director Alicia Edwards said.
Because there were less donations, parents could get two toys per child. Last year, they could get five per child.
Despite last year's drive dealing with the pandemic as well, Edwards thinks more people were willing to donate then because they had financial assistance.
"Last year we also had a lot of government aid coming in, like stimulus checks," Edwards said.
Volunteers picked up parents at the door and walked them to the toy area.
"I try to ask them questions about their family," volunteer Yessnia Austin said. "What exactly their kids are looking for and what age range so I can help them go to a specific section."
In addition to the toys, participants could also grab some free clothes and some holiday treats, including hot chocolate and cookies.
Building Community Bridges also offers free after-school programs for children. Several children who participate in those programs were volunteers at the event today.
"There's a full-circle aspect," Edwards said. "What you give is what you get. While we give and serve others, we get the knowledge that we need to be successful."
The non-profit hopes that by helping parents today, they'll think about getting their children involved in the free after-school programs.
According to organizers, participants were very thankful for the opportunity to get presents for their children. One parent told Edwards that if it wasn't for the giveaway, she wouldn't have had anything underneath the tree for her kids on Christmas morning.
"That's why I do what I do, because it's not about me," Edwards said. "It's about everyone else. If everyone can have that mindset, to help other people, we could get a lot farther as a civilization."
For some, helping out today was just the reason for the season.
"All of them thanked me and I made sure I said 'Merry Christmas,' cause this is a good time," Austin said. "It's the time of joy and to give back."