COLUMBIA- Today at the Columbia Audubon Society the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation hosted a training session for the Missouri Bumble Bee Atlas project.
At the session volunteers teach citizens how to get bumble bees into a net and out of the net into a vial, how to properly photograph the bees, and how to identify species. All of this done in a safe manner so nobody has to be scared of getting stung.
Kellie Hayden, a Bumble Bee Technician for the Xerces Society helped lead this training session.
"We are trying to collect information about population data, and about trends for different bumble bee species that way we can monitor them as a long term effort." Hayden said.
Monitoring of these bees is key to staying on top of the population.
"If we do start to see some of those steep declines we can start investigating earlier on." Hayden said.
The Missouri Bumble Bee Atlas project enlists citizen scientists to collect scientific-quality data throughout Missouri. The data collected will identify species currently in Missouri, their distribution, abundance and status as well as habitat needs across the state.
"Bumble bees and other invertebrates are the basis of our ecosystem, when they aren't doing well it ends up effecting everything bottom to top." Hayden said.
Without the help of invertebrates everything would take a toll from the rodents, to birds, reptiles, and everything in between.
"One way to help have a healthy ecosystem is focusing on those invertebrates even if you can't see them." Hayden said.
There are a few ways to get involved. You can attend a volunteer training like this one today, the Xerces Society also offer online training if you are unable to attend.
One way to help on your own is by taking a picture if you see a bumblebee and uploading it to bumblebeewatch.org and they will confirm your observation of species.
The Bumble Bee Atlas is being compiled with cooperation of the Missouri Department of Conservation, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, and the University of Missouri. The project began in 2020. Columbia Audubon Nature Sanctuary was selected as the training site due to the abundance of pollinators on its restored prairie.
For more information visit the Missouri bumble bee atlas.