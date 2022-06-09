BUNCETON - A Bunceton man was charged Tuesday with six sex crimes, according to the Cooper County Sheriff's Office.
Theophilus E. Young, 73, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape or attempted rape, two counts of first-degree kidnapping and two counts on incest.
Cooper County deputies were dispatched to rural Bunceton on a service call when a person notified them of a possible crime involving kidnapping and sex offenses, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
While responding to a trespassing call, residents told deputies the victim ran into their residence and locked the door. The victim claimed to be hiding from Young, according to a probable cause statement.
Young stated to deputies that he and the victim had a "special" relationship. The victim told deputies Young had raped her for the past 7 years.
The Cooper County prosecuting attorney filed formal charges resulting in a warrant against Young the same day as his arrest.
Young is being held at the Cooper County Detention Center without bond.
According to online records, Young had a formal arraignment Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty. A counsel status hearing is scheduled for June 14 at 10:30 a.m.