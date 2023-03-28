BUNCETON − The uncertainty of children's safety can be a parent's worst nightmare. With the recent school shooting in Nashville, it's opening the eyes of school districts to invest more resources into safety.
The heightened emphasis on school safety has become a priority for Bunceton R-IV School District Superintendent Kathryn Anderson.
"I think it requires a lot more time and attention to make sure that we're doing everything possible for our students, staff, parents and patrons, [keeping] everyone safe," Anderson said.
To make that happen, Anderson said she is putting more resources into external security. That includes more lights in the parking lot, cameras that cover the circumference of the campus and automated external defibrillators in more areas of the school in case of emergencies.
Along with external security, Anderson said that internal security regarding the mental health of students and staff is just as important. Anderson said additional therapy and trauma resources are being provided.
"We're just really trying to be cognizant of all the ways our students might be stressed or have anxiety," Anderson said. "We want to make sure that we are addressing those and not leaving that to chance."
That's why Anderson has partnered up with the Missouri School Board Association for additional help and insight in school safety. This partnership would allow other districts within the association to make sure they're on the same page for optimal school safety.
Anderson said that even with all of these extra steps schools are doing to be more diligent, it takes everyone, even parents, to do their part and communicate, to help each other out.
"As a school district we can do everything within our microcosm, but we also depend on our parents and patrons to let us know what's going on, what's happening in their world that might effect ours." Anderson said.