COLUMBIA − A Columbia man accused of an armed burglary was arrested Tuesday by Boone County Sheriff's deputies.
Damon Harrell, 31, is charged with first-degree burglary, armed criminal action and resisting arrest for a felony.
The sheriff's office responded to the 1400 block of Golf Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a burglary, according to a Facebook post. The caller said a male suspect, who was carrying a large knife, entered an unlocked, occupied residence and was in the kitchen of the home, and that another resident was holding the suspect at gunpoint.
Deputies said when they arrived, Harrell was outside the residence, sitting near the door with the knife in his hand. A deputy gave commands but Harrell stood up and ran, the sheriff's office said.
A K9 unit was called to the scene to assist, later locating Harrel in a neighbor's yard, where he surrendered.
Deputies said they believe Harrell was "possibly suffering from some type of impairment." He was first taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, then booked into the Boone County Jail, where he remains without bond.