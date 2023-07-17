JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City man was arrested Saturday morning after reports of a burglary, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department (JCPD).
Police responded to the 300 block of Landwehr Hills Road around 7 a.m. after the homeowner realized that someone had tampered with a vehicle in the driveway and entered the occupied home, according to the release.
Video evidence showed the suspect entered the home and stole several items during the night. Based on information collected, police identified a suspect and located him a short time later.
Michael Sayles, 46, was arrested and is charged with first-degree burglary. During an interview, Sayles allegedly implicated himself in the burglary and provided information that only the suspect would have known, the release said.
Sayles is being held without bond at the Cole County Jail. An arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday.