Burned body found in Morgan County identified as Ivy Bend man

MORGAN COUNTY - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has identified the body found in a burned truck a week ago as an Ivy Bend man.
Robert Miles, 48, was found in the rear seat of the truck on March 11. No foul play is suspected at this time, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
The Ivy Bend Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle fire and found a Ford truck engulfed in flames. After extinguishing the fire, the department found that the vehicle was burnt down to the frame, officials said.
Miles' body was found the next morning in the rear of the truck, burnt beyond recognition, officials said. His autopsy was completed by University Medical Center in Columbia.
The sheriff's office said the investigation remains active.