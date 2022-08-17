MONITEAU COUNTY − The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a burning vehicle was left on a railroad track near California Tuesday.
The sheriff's office said it responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Clarksburg Road, just west of California, around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies found a vehicle was on fire, while parked on the railroad tracks.
No one was inside the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
Union Pacific Railroad was contacted by the sheriff's office to stop all trains coming into the area until the vehicle could be removed.
Deputies ran the vehicle's information, found the owner lived just outside of Tipton and went to the residence. The owner of the vehicle said he didn't know it was missing, a news release said. A stolen/vehicle report was then taken.
The sheriff's office is investigating the vehicle theft and askes anyone with information to contact the office at 573-796-2525.