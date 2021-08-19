COLUMBIA − Burrell Behavioral Health has proposed to build a 24/7 behavioral crisis center in Columbia. The facility would offer care to Boone County citizens experiencing a mental health or substance-abuse crisis.
Burrell is partnering with Phoenix Programs to potentially build the new center on Phoenix Programs property. Burrell will offer crisis services, while Phoenix Programs will offer longer-term social detox services.
Burrell's center is expected to offer:
- Medication-assisted treatment for opioid use.
- Psychiatric assessment.
- Brief therapy.
- Peer support services.
- 23-hour stabilization and observation.
- Three-day stay in an Adult Crisis Stabilization Unit.
- Follow-up treatment referral.
"It's really geared for that after hours, as little as daytime support, to ensure that an individual who may be calling 911, or maybe experiencing behavioral health crisis has a treatment option, that's really specialized around the health care that they need," Mat Gass, Burrell Behavioral Health central president, said.
Burrell Behavioral Health is a state-designated Community Mental Health Center that serves 17 Missouri counties, including Boone County.
The City of Columbia has budgeted $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to put toward the facility.
The new crisis center will help law enforcement and first responders find a resource for those in need of psychiatric or addiction recovery services.
Springfield's Burrell's Behavioral Crisis Center, which opened in June 2020, is a model for what Burrell plans to bring to Columbia. Burrell's Behavioral Crisis Center saved medical partners and first responders in Greene County, Missouri between $4.4 and $6.6 million.
"So communities that have established a behavioral health center have a 24/7, it's got to be 24/7- anything less than that, you're going to end up in the county jail. You're going to end up in the emergency room, and we're back to square one," Janet Thompson, Boone County Commissioner, said.
The center will create 40 new jobs, 22 of those being full-time positions, according to a Burrell handout.