COLUMBIA − Burrell Behavioral Health is opening another clinic in Columbia. This location is on East Ash Street, making proximity to downtown Columbia very close.
Burrell is a growing network that has more than 45,000 clients across 18 counties in Missouri. The clinics offer help in services such as therapy and counseling, psychiatry care, addiction recovery, crisis intervention, and connection services to those who struggle with mental and physical health.
This new location is intended to reach a new group of people due to the accessibility of the clinic. Less than a mile from downtown, it offers walk-in crisis help and walk-ins for non-emergencies.
Ashley Angerer-Blunt, director of outpatient services, spoke on the importance of accessibility when it comes to this new Burrell clinic.
"Our Ash Street location for Burrell Behavioral Health is a very unique location as we are centrally located in Columbia between Providence and Ash Street, and its a great opportunity for connection and for clients to come whether they're walking or taking the bus around the region to get into services with Burrell behavioral health," Angerer-Blunt said.
Angerer-Blunt said the clinic will offer some new services not seen in previous Burrell facilities.
"This one at Ash Street is unique because we will have a variety of our fidelity programs," Angerer-Blunt said. "We'll have outpatient therapy, we'll have our connection point to get back into services, so we're the first point of contact to get someone to those services."
Burrell also added two new fidelity programs called IMPART and ACT-TAY, which will benefit many people, according to Angerer-Blunt.
"IMPART serves our moms in the community who struggle with substance abuse, and our ACT-TAY team works with transitional age youth," she said.
The center is not yet open as it is preparing therapists and staff members with adequate resources to best accommodate patients. The Burrell Behavioral Health Center will officially open for the public on Monday, Dec. 5, at 105 E. Ash Street, Suite 100.