COLUMBIA − Burrell Behavioral Health plans to open a temporary behavioral crisis center to meet the increasing need for a mental health and substance use treatment center in Columbia.
Burrell will utilize space at its clinic across the street from Stephens Lake to open a 24/7 Rapid Access Unit by July 2022. The center is awaiting a decision of financial support from the City of Columbia to fund a more permanent solution.
"The behavioral crisis center is the right thing to do for this community," Matthew Gass, Burrell Central Regional President said. "While we would have liked to have done this in a seamless way, we also know that we can't wait for those decisions. We need to be providing these services sooner rather than later."
According to a press release, the Rapid Access Unit will offer up to 23-hours of stabilization for adults experiencing a psychiatric or substance use crisis. This will include Medication-Assisted Treatment for opioid use, connection to Burrell services for psychiatric needs, or connection to Phoenix Programs for long-term substance-use care.
"Burrell's quick action to create this interim solution has the potential to assist nearly 800 individuals in our community in its first year," said City of Columbia Mayor Brian Treece in the release.
According to Gass, Burrell's crisis center in Springfield served almost 1,600 people in their first year.
For the center in Columbia, Gass said, "We believe based on the space that we have, our staff and pattern will be able to serve upwards of 800 people in that first year."
Burrell will use between $450,000 and $500,000 to build the center, an amount originally earmarked for the permanent, full-service Behavioral Crisis Center proposed in July 2021.
"We're very committed to providing a permanent center," Gass said. "Right now, we are awaiting some decisions from the city."
According to Columbia's fiscal year 2022 proposed budget, city staff recommended $3 million in American Rescue Plan funds for a mental health treatment center.
The space at Stephens Lake is intended to be an immediate solution for the community as Burrell awaits American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to put toward a permanent crisis center.
"I know today that Stephanie Browning, the director of the Health Department, and Chief Jones, are working through the RFP (Request for Proposal) process for items like homeless services, crisis mental health care," Gass said. "That is really in the hands of our city leaders right now."
According to Gass, the permanent center will cost 18 months or two years to build after the funding is available.
Although Burrell's temporary center and permanent one are not in operation yet in Columbia, there is still a 24/7 crisis helpline in Central Missouri: 1-800-395-2132.