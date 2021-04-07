COLUMBIA - Student Transportation of America (STA) said Wednesday one of their drivers was no longer with the company after a Facebook video showed her swerving across lanes near Highway 63.
"The driver was slumped in her seat, so that's when I started honking, trying to get her awake," Lizzandra Abshier, who took the video Tuesday afternoon, said.
Abshier said she saw at least one child on board and was concerned for their safety.
"I was just scared because I didn't know what to do," Abshier said. "If she would have gone over, I don't know what would have happened to the kid."
A Cedar Ridge Elementary school parent said she has had issues with this driver before.
"There have been four or five times that she went down the street, came back up and didn't drop my daughter off," Cedar Ridge parent Ralphie Yeps said.
Yeps' child was not on the bus Tuesday because of a dentist appointment, but she still was in shock after seeing her daughter's bus swerving on the roadway.
"I was in disbelief at first watching the video, then cringed. I have had so many issues with the buses, this year especially, all I have is anger with this company," she said.
Columbia Public Schools contracts with STA for bus transportation services, who is in charge of the employment process. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said they were made aware of the video Tuesday evening and alerted STA. She also said the district is aware that STA took the "appropriate action regarding the event" and that safety is a top priority for CPS and STA.
STA in an emailed statement to KOMU 8 said they regret Tuesday's incident, and that the video showed the driver failed to meet their safety standards, resulting in her termination.