COLUMBIA – A shortage of school bus drivers is stranding students and upsetting Columbia Public School parents.
Whether bus drivers are outsourced or district-run, the shortage of drivers exists, according to Curt Macysyn, executive director of the National School Transportation Association. Macysyn told CNN that some drivers are not returning because of COVID related health concerns.
CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark told the Columbia Missourian that the district could use eight to nine more drivers at a minimum.
"This year and last year, there has been a nationwide shortage of drivers - Columbia is no different," she said.
The shortage has caused buses to consolidate routes, therefore keeping students on the buses for long periods of time.
"I had to school my neighbors for help to get my daughter to school, and I also had to change my work schedule so I can pick up my daughter and her friends from school," Lindsey Oliver, a CPS parent, said.
Joshua Johnson, the principal of Ann Hawkins Gentry Middle School sent out a newsletter to families on Friday. In it, he acknowledged that there are issues with the bus system.
“It is possible for some students to not arrive home until 2-2 ½ hours after school has been dismissed. If you prefer to pick up your student until these bus issues have been resolved, please feel free to do so," Johnson said.
Some parents are not pleased. Over the last week, KOMU 8 had a handful of parents reach out, trying to bring attention to the issue.
"I lost count on how many times I call and email STA. Their voice mails are most of the time full, so we rarely are able to leave a voice message," one parent said.
Another parent claimed that her kids were “missing for two entire hours.”
Under a process new for the 2021-2022 school year, parents were told to “opt in” for bus services through Student Transportation of America, or STA, which runs the buses for CPS.
Baumstark said in an email last week about 9,500 students have opted in and are routed for transportation. She said that is on par with the number of students who took the bus in previous school years.
"I do not understand how this is an issue, it's the second week of classes and I can not believe they do not have a solution for this," Oliver said.
On Monday, a bus driver said she was not allowed to give official comment, but told KOMU she was feeling the crunch of picking up the slack of the short staff. She is having to work longer hours and is personally affected by the lack of drivers.
KOMU 8 reached out to STA twice on Monday and left two messages. On Tuesday, the company did pick up the phone but refused to give comment.
“There are hiccups at the start of every school year as all the logistics and preferences for students and families are worked out,” Baumstark said, after referring KOMU to STA. “They are typically resolved in the first several days of the school year.”
Starting Tuesday, STA said it will not bus students to Boys & Girls Club anymore. This decision created more frustration among parents.
"We got the email at 2 p.m.," JP Taylor, an employee at the Boys & Girls Club said. "We have not idea what is going to happen or what is going on."