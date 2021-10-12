COLUMBIA - More than 10 bus drivers are completing the hiring process for Columbia Public Schools' transportation provider, Student Transportation of America (STA), according to spokesperson Michelle Baumstark.
This comes after the Columbia School Board voted on Monday to raise the bus driver starting hourly pay from $16.25 per hour to $18.25 per hour, with hopes to decrease the driver shortage.
Baumstark said in an email to parents she hopes to bring on the new drivers by the end of the month, but the "hiring process is not instant and there are legal requirements that must be met before a new hire can transport children."
To help the hiring process, STA added prep training to help applicants pass the written test. Applicants are also shadowing current drivers on routes during the 14-day waiting period from passing the written exam and taking the CDL licensure exam.
STA is still hiring more drivers to address the driver shortage. People interested in becoming an STA bus driver for CPS can apply on the STA careers website.