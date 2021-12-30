COLE COUNTY — Roadwork improvements on Business 50 West from the Apache Flats area to St. Martins is complete and the road is now open to the public.
Don Schneiders Excavating Company was awarded $3.3 million to complete the project from the County Commission in March.
The contractor still has some work to finish the project, according to a press release. Future lane closures are possible and traffic control will be in place as needed.
The Public Works Department asks that the traveling public be mindful of work when traveling since this is still an active work zone.