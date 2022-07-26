MEXICO - The closed section of Business 54 in Mexico reopened around 6 p.m. Tuesday after being closed for the majority of the day.
MoDOT said Business 54 under the railroad overpass was closed due to high water. Drivers needed to use U.S. Route 54 west to Missouri Route 15 north to Business 54 get around.
Various roads in Mexico were declared impassable around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday morning.
According to a press release, by 8 a.m. only Fairground Street was closed while water drained off of the road.
Mexico Public Safety said it had reports of four vehicles that were stranded on the flooded roadways. All of the vehicle occupants were moved to safety and the vehicles were towed.
A vehicle was also found in a ditch on the 1100 block of Webster Drive. The driver had missed a turn because heavy rain cause low visibility.
No injuries were reported from any of these incidents.
KOMU 8 Meteorologist Matt Beckwith said only one foot of moving water is needed to sweep away a car.
The Mexico Public Safety Department also say it is important to be mindful and not drive over flooded roads, as you may not know what the road is like underneath.
June Wagner has been living in Mexico for 53 years, and she said she's never seen a closure like this in Mexico.
"Before we could go, ya know they had a little roadway, up, it dips down pretty low, but we could just go up and over, I've never had to stop like this," Wagner said.