COLUMBIA - Business Loop 70 has served as a consumer staple in Columbia for decades.
After years of wear and tear, the Loop Community Improvement District (CID) was formed in 2015, composed of business owners and residents of the street.
Carrie Gartner, Executive Director of the CID, says the area has seen better days.
"The street has been neglected for decades," Gartner said.
In 2018, the CID adopted the Loop Corridor Renovation plan, a 100-page document laying out the nearly $15 million worth of beautification and improvement coming to the Loop over 10 years.
Before the pandemic began, the Loop introduced the Community Pop-Up Park, an outdoor area with benches and gardens for visitors to use.
Gartner also mentioned some of the non-contact projects that were able to progress since the pandemic began.
"Everyone in the area needs a bright spot of color, especially in quarantine. We moved forward with our banner projects and put very colorful banners along the street of the Business Loop," she said.
Once the pandemic began, the CID motioned to adopt a new, smaller budget that would make space for the anticipated loss in Loop revenue.
However according to Gartner and the Loop's budget documents, businesses on the Loop have actually maintained steady earnings amid the pandemic.
"There's been a lot of support from businesses on the projects we're doing, and we're seeing a community coming together," Gartner said.
Brandy Cross, one owner of Distant Planet Comics and Collectibles in Parkade Plaza, says the reason for change might come from new entrepreneurs.
"I think it's the fact that a lot of us small business owners are a part of a younger generation, and so we're pushing harder for that revitalization in the community," Cross said.
Future plans and projects coming to the Loop include the addition of art displays over the Loop's three entrances, all created by local artists and makers, a group that Gartner says is pivotal to the renovations.
"We want to get some artisans and makers involved in the beautification, so we're putting a call out to artists to give us their view of the Loop, and we'd love that to become kind of a revolving gallery for local makers and creatives," Gartner said.
Beautification isn't the only focus of the next seven years, however, as public transportation and safety will also be a focus of the CID and MoDOT.
One MoDOT area engineer, Kirsten Munch, says the next big change can be expected in about three years.
"We've been doing out part to keep up with the plans," Munch said. "We have complete resurfacing scheduled for 2023."
Business owners have also mentioned the need for a new sidewalk for commuters.
"I'm pretty sure there isn't even a sidewalk along part of the strip malls, some people just walk on the road which is really dangerous," Cross said.
The next project coming to the Loop involves pieces of art being placed outside businesses along the Loop, all created by local artists.
"We've already got a lot of businesses volunteering to get art outside their doors, we're really excited to see all of the people back and walking around when we're able to," Gartner said.
Other projects involve maker conventions and small festivals when COVID-19 restrictions allow.
The plan's projected completion date is still scheduled for 2028.