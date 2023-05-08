COLUMBIA — Business owners and employees on Business Loop 70 are expressing their concerns about crime in the area following Sunday morning's deadly shooting.
Officers responded to the 900 block of E. Business Loop 70 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday, where a total of five individuals sustained apparent gunshot wounds.
One adult male, Melvin Hooker III, 26, died as a result of his injuries, police said.
One of the injured included Kimo Deandre Spivey, a suspect in the shooting. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after his release from the hospital and is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond.
CPD also arrested Steven Wayne Grime, 25, on suspicion of tampering with evidence and unlawful use of a weapon.
Some business owners in the area say they are concerned with the crime and how it impacts their business.
According to CPD's dispatch log, since Jan. 1, officers have responded to Business Loop 70 for at least five shots heard calls, two shots fired calls, two robbery calls, 18 assault calls and five burglary calls.
Zander Zamora is a bartender at Thirsty Turtle, which is also in the 900 block of E. Business Loop 70, and was working the night of the shooting.
"I was closing down the bar. And all I heard was just a few pops, like seven or eight of them. And then I saw somebody run past the bar. And then I saw a bunch of cops roll in and ambulances," he said.
Although Zamora was safe inside the bar, he said seeing people being taken out in stretchers was uneasy. He said he feels the Thirsty Turtle is safe itself, but he's concerned about other businesses in the area.
"Hopefully there's going to be more police in the area and something like this won't happen again," Zamora said.
Alexis Pollard is the daughter of the owners of Schilby's Tire and Wheels. She says unfortunately, the crime is nothing new for her.
Pollard says the shop has had to handle many situations themselves and that it gets frustrating.
"That's a worry, for my mom and mine that, we could get shot by a customer here...," Pollard said.
Neither suspect has been charged in the shooting. Spivey is still being held without bond in the Boone County Jail, and Grime was released after posting bond Sunday.
Columbia police did not return KOMU 8's request for comment on this story.