BOONE COUNTY - Monday's modified health order will give businesses more flexibility and leeway for day-to-day operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new order lifts all capacity restrictions for restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.
The new order still requires social distancing and mask wearing at all businesses. Though businesses have no operating capacity limit, some businesses will still limit how many customers come in.
Greg Butler, owner of Sagua La Grande Cuban Cafe in downtown Columbia, explained his thoughts on the new order.
"I'm a bit skeptical of the new health order, so our restaurant will still be operating at 50% capacity," Butler said. "Our dining room is a shotgun style dining room so we try to space people 3 to 6 feet apart, but we're just not comfortable with going back to full capacity yet."
The previous health order allowed Boone County businesses to operate at 50% capacity and return to normal operating hours. The current order places no restriction on capacity, as long as social distancing and mask wearing are enforced.
Nic Parks owns Level Up Entertainment at the Columbia Mall and Silverball Arcade downtown. He explained how he plans to safely operate his businesses under the new guidelines.
"At Level Up [arcade] we can legally have 800 people in here, but we're not going to do that, even with the new health order," Parks said. "We can comfortably have a couple hundred people in the arcade that will be spaced out and socially distanced, but at our full capacity, that just isn't enjoyable for our customers."
Business owners like Parks and Butler are excited for capacity limits to be rescinded, but customer's safety is still a priority.
"We're going to have self imposed limits at Level Up and Silverball until we feel that we can safely get back to full capacity," Parks said. "But for some businesses, going from a capacity of 50% or 100%, or close to 100%, can really make a difference for small business owners."
Businesses like Sagua La Grande are allowed to go back to full capacity, but the space limitation is leading Butler to hold off on a full re-opening.
"Some other businesses downtown will go back to full capacity and that's great because we need that, but I have to protect the safety of myself, my wife [co-owner] and my customers," Butler said. "If COVID numbers keep going down we may open up further but we're just not there yet."
In addition to full capacity operations, the modified health order also no longer sets a limit on party size at tables in restaurants and bars. The previous order limited 10 people to a table, while Monday's order has no limitation on table size.
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department spokesperson explained the decision for the new order came from a downward trend of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
"There are still some restrictions in place, for example, dance floors are not permitted to be open and we're still requiring that social distancing occupancy," Sara Humm said. "We want to make sure that our bars and restaurants and entertainment venues are able to serve their customers safely."
Monday's modification to the health order marks the 21st version of the department's health orders since the start of the pandemic. While the majority of those orders have been extensions of previous guidelines, there have been seven different guideline implementations for businesses in Columbia and Boone County.
Parks explained that the health order not only helps businesses, but it helps customers feel safer going out during the pandemic.
"People want to have their space and they want to feel safe when they go out to a restaurant or to a bar," Parks said. "I think that the health order is letting people know, 'Hey, it's still safe to go out because the health department feels it's safe to go back to full capacity again.'"
Even with COVID-19 cases decreasing and vaccination rates in mid-Missouri increasing, Humm explained Missourians should still be cautious throughout the pandemic.
"I think we're all probably just about done with the pandemic and we're ready for COVID to be a thing of the past," Humm said. "But it's important to stay in this together and continue to follow the health order until we see enough of our community being vaccinated."
The health department looks at current data and metrics for revisions and modifications to the health order. The new Boone County health order will go into effect at noon on Wednesday, March 24 and is set to expire at 11:50 a.m. on April 14.