COLUMBIA - People in mid-Missouri will get the chance to network with more than 30 different businesses thanks to a free event Thursday.
The event is organized by the ACA Business Club. It will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the MU Health Care Pavilion.
Lili Vianello, co-General manager of the ACA, had a large part in the organization and the execution of the event. She hopes to help businesses of all sizes.
“It's always a positive thing to support the business community, a lot of these are small businesses, some of them are new businesses, although we do have some larger businesses we will be exhibiting as well,” she said.
The ACA Business Club was built from the ground up due to supporting each other and wanting all members to succeed.
“ACA Business Club is about community,” Vianello she said. “And since our beginning in August of 2019, we’ve grown to 100 members.”
Although she is proud of the progress the ACA Business Club has made so far, she said wants to continue it to grow and spread more support to local businesses.
Anyone is welcome to attend the free networking event.