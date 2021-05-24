COLUMBIA — With construction on Nifong Boulevard, businesses are feeling the impact of additional traffic.
According to the city's website, the improvement adds two additional through lanes, bike lanes, sidewalks and intersection improvements. Those will go along Nifong, between Providence and Willowcreek, and along Forum, between Nifong and Green Meadows.
Businesses in the area said construction has been inconvenient for employees and customers.
"You don't have a way to get in, so you have to circumnavigate this area just to get to the restaurant," said Anthony Lutz, the store manager at Lutz's BBQ. "You could just tell through our lunch rushes that it was just a lot slower."
A new Panera Bread opened in the area as well on May 17.
Other businesses have had to adapt to the changes.
"We've had more people do online and Grubhub takeout orders because it's just inconvenient to drive here," Thomas Masters, the general manager at Fuzzy's said.
According to a press release, the development began May 4.
"I feel like it's been going on forever," Masters said.
The project's budget is currently $12.3 million.
Construction is expected to be completed this fall.