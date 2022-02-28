COLUMBIA - Vladyslav Sazhen watches the conflict in Ukraine unfold from his phone in his MU dorm room, while his parents and girlfriend are hiding in bomb shelters in Kharkiv.
Sazhen is an MU sophomore on an exchange program from Ukraine. He explained what it's been like to watch Russian troops invade his hometown while he lives in Columbia.
"I wake up trembling every morning," Sazhen said. "One guy from my friend group was hit by a shelling, so he's in a hospital fighting for his life. People are not doing great, but everybody's helping each other in Ukraine and we have become one big family now."
Phone messages on Sazhen's phone show the continuous bombing in Ukrainian cities. Even though Sazhen is more than 5,000 miles away from his country, he still feels connected to his community.
"My task is to monitor 24/7 and obviously I don't get much sleep, but it's the least I can do for my community," Sazhen said. "Everybody outside of Ukraine who are Ukrainian are trying to do their best to help in any way, sending money for the Army or the Red Cross."
Over the weekend, Macadoodles in Columbia pulled all Russian-made vodka brands from shelves. The decision comes as other states across the US are choosing not to sell Russian made products.
"We just feel like it's the best interest of a lot of people," Macadoodles liquor manager Jacob Littekun said. "A lot of our shoppers here in Columbia would like it if we pulled all Russian vodka off of our shelves and just not sell it right now."
Jacob Littekun is the liquor manager at Macadoodles. Staff pulled two brands of vodka from shelves. The remainder of vodka at Macadoodles is made in eastern European countries or the United States. Littekun explained the decision is one way to show support for Ukraine in mid-Missouri.
"It's definitely a way to show support for Ukraine because we do sell a decent amount of our Russian vodka brands, but to pull it off the shelf says a lot about how we feel about our country," Littekun said.
Joseph Haslag, a professor of economics at MU and Kenneth Lay Chair in economics, said the decision to not sell Russian vodka is more symbolic than economically significant.
"It's symbolic, the vodka distribution may take a hiccup, but it's not going to be a permanent thing," Haslag said. "I don't think that this is going to have a huge effect on either the Russians or the Americans."
But to Sazhen, there is no action too small or too symbolic to show support for his country.
"Banning and getting rid of Russian products is incredibly important," Sazhen said. "By selling Russian vodka, people are supporting the Russian economy, which in turn supports the Russian Army. We have to do everything to weaken the enemy."
In contrast to pulling Russian vodka off shelves, Haslag explained the Biden administration's economic sanctions are significant and can severely cripple the Kremlin.
"This is short of putting boots on the ground, [economic sanctions] are far less controversial, but still rather significant," Haslag said. "We're seeing immediate effects in the financial markets in Russia, somewhere between two to five percent of their GDP [gross domestic product] is going to fall within the next three to six months."
That percentage decrease of GDP in Russia would be equivalent to U.S. unemployment jumping from 4% to 12%.
On Monday, the Russian ruble dropped to a record low against the U.S. dollar, falling about 30%. As of 2:30 p.m. CT, the Russian ruble was worth less than one cent against the U.S. dollar.
"It is a very strong punch in the face to the Russian economy," Sazhen said. "Ukraine's cities have been bombed, Russia is attacking our army, but we are fighting back. Any support will help us right now."