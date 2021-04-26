COLUMBIA - Restaurants and bars in Columbia saw a large increase in the number of people this weekend from the University of Missouri's first commencement ceremony.
This weekend was the first of three graduation ceremonies for MU. It celebrated the class of 2020 since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their graduation ceremonies last year.
With graduated Tigers and their families coming back to Columbia, restaurants were at full capacity and reservations were limited throughout the weekend. One server at Tellers Gallery and Bar explained what working the weekend was like.
"Oh it was absolutely hectic," Jared Treadway said. "With more people, there's more things to do with reservations, organizing tables and making sure that tables are socially distant as possible."
The downtown bar and restaurant has seating both inside and outside. With the nicer weather coming into Missouri, Treadway explained how that can also increase restaurant traffic.
"By the time we hit Wednesday of the past week, we were just booked up with reservations," Treadway said.
To prepare for the upcoming graduation weekends and the True/False Film Fest, restaurants are getting ready for May to be a busy month.
"We're going to organize it a little bit better so we can try to squeeze in a few more customers," Treadway said. "The hardest part is just like when we have 20 people on separate checks, it's a lot of math and it takes more time to figure that out."
Flat Branch Pub and Brewing also saw an uptick of customers this weekend. The restaurant is using its additional parking lot space to seat more customers while maintaining 6 feet between tables.
"It felt like we're kind of getting back to normal around here," general manager Paul Huesgen said. "People have been really receptive to a lot of the changes that we've had to make place. It's good to see the caps and gowns come back through Flat Branch again."
In addition to prepping its staff for more people and reservations in the next few weeks, Flat Branch will make sure the outside is as prepared as the inside.
"We have more flowers coming in with a little bit more decoration to our plants," Huesgen said. "We've had a lot of practice and preparation this year with our staff and following COVID guidelines and it's really coming to fruition."
MU's graduation weekends come as the City of Columbia approved the use of parking lot space for outdoor dining. Huesgen explained Flat Branch has had outdoor dining for awhile and it helps with business.
"With social distancing, we've expanded some of our tables into the parking lot," Huesgen said. "The main thing we have to play with is pretty much logistics and floor plans to keep people spaced out, but at the end of the day, we've got some happy people enjoying some beautiful weather."
Columbia College will host commencement this Saturday, May 1. MU's next commencement weekend is May 7-9, the same weekend as the True/False Film Fest. There is another commencement the following weekend on May 14-16.