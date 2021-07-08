COLUMBIA - Since the beginning of summer, restaurants and other venues have re-opened their doors to their customers. When the national shutdown began, many of these businesses had to pivot in order to stay afloat.
Businesses, like restaurants, are having a more difficult time trying to open or stay open due to problems caused by the pandemic. Some of these problems include product and worker shortages.
Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co., which started out as a food truck, opened a new restaurant location in Columbia just Thursday morning. The owner, Bryan Meness, said he has noticed prices surges on many of the products he needs for the business.
"Fryer oil or soybean oil is at an all time high right now," Maness said. "Also, some items like eggs and beef is way up right now. We've seen an increase [in price] in our milk and buttermilk we used to make biscuits."
Maness said fryer oil is at 100% increase in price and gloves that are usually $50 a box now cost $125.
Mike Degenhart, owner of MIDSCI, a distribution company for lab equipment, science supplies and other products, says the industry is facing a big shortage on plastic.
"Since the pandemic, there's been a huge shortage of plastic, especially the last six months, and that comes down to the raw products that you make the tips [products] from," Degenhart said. "So, we have seen huge price increases."
In order to work through the shortage, Degenhart said he has had to do business with different vendors from the U.S., Switzerland and Asia.
Maness said he has also had some problems trying to find employees for his new location.
"We have found it to be a struggle to find employees right now, along with most of the hospitality industry, Maness said. "We are still hiring for all positions."