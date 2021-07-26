COLUMBIA — Some businesses are opting to require masks as cases continue to rise across the state.
Major retailers in town like Walmart, Hy-Vee and Gerbes will not require masks, but will encourage them.
Valhalla's Gate announced on Facebook on Friday that they would begin requiring masks in event spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
"Seeing my own family despite their efforts to stay safe getting sick, for me (the mask guidance) is a blessing," sales associate Jessamin Mcswain said. "I know that COVID fatigue is a thing and not everyone wants to wear a mask, but I am totally behind the owners' decision to do so."
Previously, the business required masks for customers shopping around, but they were optional for those wanting to stay longer for a game tournament. Now they will be required for all circumstances.
Yellow Dog Bookshop will also continue to require masks for patrons.
"Some people have walked when they see the sign or once I tell them that they actually need to have them on," Joe Chevalier, Yellow Dog Bookshop owner, said.
Meanwhile D&H Drug Store is encouraging patrons to wear masks, if they are visiting the business. If they are receiving a service considered "close-contact" like getting their vaccine dose or getting their blood pressure taken, masks are required.
The store will continue to encourage mask-wearing for now, but will follow guidance from the state and CDC if any health protocols change.
The latest numbers from Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services show there are 648 active cases in Boone County, as of July 26. Twenty-one Boone County residents are currently hospitalized.
The new measures from businesses comes on the same day St. Louis city and St. Louis county reinstated a mask mandate.
The new order that went into effect on Monday requires those age 5 and older, regardless of vaccination status will have to wear a mask in most public planes and on public transportation.