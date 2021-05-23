MARSHALL – Grocery bills for most Americans have gone up in the past month, but buying local can cut costs.
Financial experts warn the prices will keep going up, an effect of inflation.
Commodities, the raw units sold by farmers, have shot up in price due to increased demand.
Usually greater demand is good news for producers. But, bad weather in some states, including Missouri, has met increased demand with a smaller supply.
"We haven't harvested anything outside yet this year," Jim Thomas Jr., owner of Share-Life Farms, said. "Usually by the first of May, you have all kinds of stuff outside."
Despite bad weather, Missouri farmers can gain a better foothold in the market because of fewer middlemen.
According to Thomas, some farmers see as little as $0.02 for every dollar made by major supermarkets. But by selling farm commodities through retail rather than wholesale, local farmers can manage their profit margins directly, which means a smaller bill for consumers.
"We had a call last year with a representative from Schnucks and the company as a whole was wanting to commit $5 million to local food," Thomas said. "That's good. We just need to keep that up. The more consumers ask for it in the big stores, the more they'll get it."
The local food system is also supported by vertically integrated operations, such as Jenkins Market, also in Marshall.
Terry and Jade Jenkins, father and daughter, are both high school agriculture teachers and started the market to boost consumer confidence in local goods. The market produces around half of the goods it sells and works with local producers to offer other products.
Price issues first began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when supply ran short.
"That's why people need to know there's places like us at Jenkins Market, and local commodity feeders everywhere, that they can go to and buy their cattle from, their pork from and things like that," Jade said. "And it will be cheaper."
When the global food system is stressed, buying local can cut price and increase quality, Jade said.
"Knowing that we can tell our consumers that everything is grown here in Missouri, and it's a wholesome food product, was very important for us," she said.
There is little indication for if or when prices might fall again. But as more spending occurs, prices are expected to rise.
A website from University of Missouri Extension has an interactive map of farms in Missouri that offer direct buying.