COLUMBIA - Café Poland sits on the corner of 807 Locust Street and is owned and operated by Polish immigrant Iwona Galijska.
Galijska has been serving the Columbia community since the café's opening in 2015.
While hard at work everyday in the kitchen, Galijska also is showing her support for Ukraine, which neighbors her home country, Poland.
The invasion of Ukraine hits home for Galijska. She said sometimes these attacks feel like deja vu after living in Poland for over 50 years and living through World War II.
Galijska said she calls her mother everyday and has been learning more about crisis happening in Ukraine. Her mother lives two hours from the border and sees more and more refugees everyday.
"People are waiting for the train people waiting for the bus and it's so many refugees everywhere," Galijska said.
Multiple signs are posted throughout the café that say "Slava Ukraini" which is roughly translated to "God bless Ukraine."
“Slava Ukraini!” Signs are hung up through the cafè. She says it roughly translates to “God bless Ukraine.” Iwona has the news on everyday while she cooks to keep up with the current events. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/iHOGpOFQhs— Haley McCormick (@_haleymccormick) March 18, 2022
Galijska plans on visiting her family down on the Poland boarder in May. While she is there, she said she hopes to help the Ukrainian refugees by donating items to those in need.