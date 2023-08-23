CAIRO, Mo. - Substitute teachers and paraprofessionals in the Northeast Randolph County R-IV school district got a back-to-school present this week, as the district provided a pay raise for these workers to kick off the 2023-24 school year.
Substitutes will now earn $100 a day, compared the $80 a day from last school year. Paraprofessional also will see an increase from $12.30 per hour to $15.00 per hour.
This decision came after a difficult summer for the district, which was down to three paraprofessionals in mid-July, one-third of the needed staff.
For Northeast R-IV teacher Megan Thomas, paraprofessionals are essential.
“I truly believe that my room would not run as smoothly as it does without the paraprofessionals there,” Thomas said. “They will do whatever it takes to meet the needs [of the kids].”
The district coupled the decision to increase paraprofessional raises with substitute raises partly because of competition with neighboring districts, such as Moberly.
“Many of those substitutes were already earning $100 a day and we do have a lot of subs that come here that are loyal to us and they do a great job," Superintendent Dave Samuel said, "but we were a little bit afraid that they were going to out to the different districts more frequently than coming here."
Certified substitutes earn $100 a day in Columbia, Moberly and Jefferson City, which are all significantly larger than Cairo’s single K-12 building.
A survey by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education found that during the 2022-23 school year, only 1.77% of respondents earned more than $200 a day. A majority, 42.88% of respondents, fell in between the $75-$100 a day range.
Although Cairo’s pay increase still falls between the $75-$100 a day range, it means that Samuel and the school board could look for substitute candidates without the fear of losing them to higher paying areas.
“We just had those conversations about upping that daily rate so that we can maintain the people that we have because they do such a great job. But also, maybe, it might draw some other people, quality substitute teachers to come here as well,” Samuel said.
For Thomas, this means a sense of relief when she has to leave her classroom.
“We know that quality pay gets us quality candidates and we definitely need a lot of quality, good people in our school to help us out," Thomas said. "Teachers know we need those good people to help us.”
At this time, the district plans to maintain the current wages, and would consider reevaluating if neighboring areas were to increase their pay in the future.