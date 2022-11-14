COLUMBIA - Central Bank of Boone County has selected a California-based artist to create a sculpture for its Eighth Street entrance at the downtown bank at Eighth Street and Broadway.
After a nationwide selection process, Pontus Willfors was chosen from over 120 artists. The call came after the bank's "People" sculpture was removed in April due to its deterioration.
In addition to his bachelor of fine art degree from the California Institute of the Arts, Willfors also holds a bachelor's in finance from Linkoping University in Linkoping, Sweden.
Wilfors has created a wide variety of public art works across the country, ranging from Florida to Maryland to California to Alaska, according to a news release from the bank.
Wilfors said his work interprets cultural narratives and social histories through material means.
“I am interested in the social life of an object,” he said. "Its history, and the human valence of its materials and form. How people engage with and occupy structures and space inspires me to reconsider everyday objects, reimagining the potential and possibility of their utility and limitations."
CBBC hopes to install the new work in the spring of 2023.
Wilfors' work can be found on his website.