CALIFORNIA - The Moniteau County Prosecutor filed a murder charged Wednesday against a man arrested during a death investigation.
James Leroy Collier faces charges of first degree murder and assault. No court date has been set.
Early Wednesday morning, California Police officers, along with Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and Moniteau County deputies, went to an apartment on South East Street and found a person dead. Documents identified the victim only as "WAC."
Police say they found Collier in the apartment with blood on his clothes, and said Collier head-butted a Moniteau County deputy. According to the probable cause statement, law enforcement heard Collier make statements like "This is my fault" and "I killed someone tonight, didn't I?"
During an interview, police said Collier admitted to getting into a fight with WAC, but that he couldn't remember what happened. Documents said during the interview, Collier told them he did "remember for some reason I was on top of him (WAC) and then I was supposed to choke..." At that point, police said he stopped talking and didn't elaborate.
In the probable cause statement, police said Collier told them he has voices in his head and visions, and asked about other people dealing with the same thing.
Collier is in jail on no bond.