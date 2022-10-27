KEARNEY - The Clay County Sheriff's Office has identified the construction worker who was killed in a bridge collapse in Kearney on Wednesday.
Connor R. Ernst, 22, of California, Missouri, has been identified as the victim.
Contractors were pouring concrete on the Shady Grove Bridge at Northeast 148th Street when it collapsed around 1:45 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. The fall of the bridge trapped four people and three were able to get out with minor injuries.
The Clay County Highway Department said there were no safety concerns on the project prior to Wednesday.
There were multiple contracting companies on the scene Wednesday, but Lehman Construction Company, based out of California, won the bid for the contract in May 2021 and began working on the bridge soon after.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) confirmed Thursday that they opened an investigation into Lehman Construction. OSHA said it will conduct interviews with witnesses, the company and other employees to determine if the company was following all OSHA standards and regulations.
OSHA said it will have no further information until the investigation is complete, which they have up to six months to finish.
Lehman Construction had previous OSHA violations in 2019 and paid $8,619 for those violations, according to an online filing highlighted by Kansas City NBC affiliate KSHB. The 2019 incident was categorized as "serious."
The bridge was set to open in early 2023.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it will turn the findings of its investigation over to OSHA.