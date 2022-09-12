JEFFERSON CITY − A California man was sentenced in federal court Monday after authorities say he transported 28 pounds of methamphetamine through mid-Missouri in September 2019.
Johnny Jordan Thompson, 28, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute last December.
Thompson admitted to transporting 28 pounds of meth after he was pulled over on Interstate 70 in Cooper County by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on Sept. 12, 2019. The trooper said he found 20 pounds of meth in the truck and another 8 pounds hidden under the carpet of the passenger floorboard, according to a news release.
Thomas has prior felony convictions for vehicle theft, armed bank robbery and attempted murder, according to a news release.