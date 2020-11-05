CALIFORNIA, Mo. - The California School District will close its buildings and conduct remote learning after COVID-19 cases began to rise and access to substitute teachers became limited.
According to a letter posted on the district’s Facebook page Wednesday, 273 students and staff members are quarantined as close contacts, and an additional 25 people have positive test results.
The district superintendent said due to the amount of people who have tested positive and are in quarantine, it has been difficult to maintain adequate staffing.
“We've had students and staff in and out of attendance all year, because of positive COVID cases or close contacts with a positive case and so our attendance has been very sporadic as well," Superintendent Dwight Sanders said.
"That’s the impact of not just our student population, but our staff as well, and we're in a situation where a lot of our regular substitute teachers have opted out for this year because several of them are classified in the higher risk category,.
Teachers within the California School District are designated as essential workers. Even as close contacts, they are allowed to work. However, the district is still struggling to keep staff within its buildings.
“Well, as far as availability of subs, it definitely has decreased this year over previous years, but then it's compounded by the fact that we've got more staff out and that is a fluid situation," Sanders said.
"Our county, Moniteau County, authorized school districts within the county to declare staff as essential workers. So they can come to work as close contacts, if they follow the county's guidelines of wearing a mask and social distancing and that sort of thing, and so honestly, we would have been in dire straits much sooner had we not declared our staff as essential."
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) planned for staffing shortages before the 2020-2021 school year began, but COVID-19 had a bigger impact than DESE anticipated.
“There were school districts talking to us about how difficult it was to find substitute teachers," DESE Office of Educator Equality Assistant Commissioner Paul Katnik said.
"So we put together an advisory group about right at the beginning of 2020, and started exploring ways that we could somehow get more people willing to be substitute teachers. Then of course, the pandemic kicked in and everything intensified."
DESE then altered its process for people to become certified substitute teachers as a way to combat the shortage.
“We started talking about the requirements for being a substitute teacher, and currently it's 60 semester hours. We started thinking, 'is there another way, besides 60 semester hours, that we could get people ready to be a substitute teacher?' and that led to the development of an online training course,” Katnik said.
California schools will begin remote instruction starting Monday, Nov. 9 and schools will re-open for in-person learning Dec. 3, a few days after the district's scheduled Thanksgiving break.